Broxburn determined to enjoy cup run even if chance of Saints upset is ‘slim’

Broxburn Athletic boss Brian McNaughton insists his side will continue to enjoy their unlikely William Hill Scottish Cup journey when they travel to St Mirren, even if they only have a “one or two per cent” chance of making further progress.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit, who have taken care of East Stirlingshire, Cowdenbeath and Inverurie Loco Works so far, will be in Paisley for the fourth-round tie and will be backed by 1,600 fans.

Ladbrokes Premiership side Saints are big favourites to go through on Saturday but McNaughton told the PA news agency that he is treating every game as a “bonus round.”

He said: “Every team we have beaten since the first round have been in a division above us.

“So we have done exceptionally well to get to the fourth round.

“We got our licence last summer so that was the first time we were able to go into the Scottish Cup.

“We had two preliminary rounds then we got through the first three rounds.

“We have enjoyed every minute of it, the trip to Inverurie, we enjoyed Cowdenbeath but this is a different level altogether.

“This is the Premiership, tier one versus tier six. It is going to be difficult.

“Our mindset is to stay in it as long as we can.

“The last thing we want to do is concede an early goal so if we can make sure we are tight and not giving easy chances away, then the longer we get into the game the more confidence we will get.

“There is always a slim opportunity, probably one or two per cent but tier six versus tier one, it doesn’t happen too often in terms of victories.

“It is going to be really difficult for us.

“The last two games I watched St Mirren they were excellent. I went through to watch them against Kilmarnock on December 29 and they were really good, they should have won by more goals that day.

“We are under no illusions. If we go there and do well for the club, the town, the supporters, the committee, then that will be great.

“If we get a result out of it, even better.”