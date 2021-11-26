Burnley without James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for visit of Tottenham

Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for Sunday’s home game against Tottenham.

Defender Tarkowski and midfielder Westwood will both sit out a one-game ban after reaching five bookings.

Boss Sean Dyche expects Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra to overcome “a bit of muscle tightness”, but Ashley Barnes will be out for several weeks due to a torn thigh muscle.

Tottenham will assess their squad following their Thursday night humiliation in Europe, where they lost to Slovenian NS Mura.

Oliver Skipp returns to Premier League action after being banned for the win against Leeds last weekend.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) is out, while Giovani Lo Celso (knock) and Steven Bergwijn (illness) will be assessed.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.