Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will not force Eden Hazard to remain at the club, opening the door to a potential return back to Chelsea - or a shock move to Newcastle.

The Belgium captain enjoyed a phenomenally successful time at Stamford Bridge before leaving in 2019 for Los Blancos. Since then, however, Hazard has struggled with injury issues in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr has usurped Hazard in the pecking order for Ancelotti this season, enjoying excellent form - and now Ancelotti has told Mundo Deportivo that he's happy to let his no.7 leave.

“Never in my coaching career have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave," the Italian claimed. "In my personal opinion, there is no question about that.

"If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There is not much doubt about this."

Chelsea retain an interest in their former star after making £100m from his sale, following their Europa League win two years ago. Despite boasting one of the best frontlines in all of Europe, they could welcome a trip down memory lane in swooping for the star.

Hazard's connection with Romelu Lukaku has been extremely fruitful at international level, too - the veteran could offer competition for the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who have struggled since signing for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on the player back in May when Hazard faced his former side in the Champions League, too.

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," Tuchel said.

"So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well."

Newcastle United are an intriguing option for the 30-year-old, though. With the Saudi-led revolution yet to really begin, the Magpies might want to capitalise on Hazard's unhappiness in Spain and bring him back to the league that he made his name, as their first big signing of the new era. Newcastle are perhaps the only side in the league can afford Hazard's reported €400,000-a-week wages.

Hazard's contract expires in 2024.