Daniel Farke believes seven wins would save Norwich

Daniel Farke believes Norwich need to win seven of their remaining 16 matches to ensure Premier League survival, as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Canaries are currently rooted to the foot of the table, and without a league win since a surprise 2-0 victory at Everton on November 23.

Norwich’s opponents on Saturday have also struggled recently, with just one win from their last 11 league matches, but Farke believes his side will still go into the game as underdogs.

On the importance of the upcoming match, the Canaries boss said: “A victory is always good for the confidence and the table, but if you then lose the next game everything goes down.

“We need to win seven of our last 16. It’s a huge task but one we want to fulfil.”

Norwich have made two signings so far this transfer window, attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin and Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim.

When asked about the new signings, Farke said: “Lukas is a perfect fit for now and the long-term.

“No one can predict if Ondrej will be world class for us, we can’t guarantee he knows the league like (Leicester’s) James Maddison, so we have to be creative.

“Duda has potential to bring us what we need, if it works out great for him and us, if not we haven’t risked the future of the club by spending lots of money on him.

“Lukas is in good physical shape but can’t be fully adapted having only been here a few days. He and Ondrej are both fit and available for tomorrow.”

Teemu Pukki is expected to return to the fold for the Bournemouth clash following a hamstring problem, with Ben Godfrey also returning from a knee injury.

Josip Drmic and Adam Idah, who hit a hat-trick on his debut against Preston in the FA Cup, are also available.