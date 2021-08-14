Davie Wilson suffering from dementia and will no longer attend Ibrox matches

Former Rangers winger Davie Wilson has stopped attending games at Ibrox due to ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, his family have said.

The Wilson family announced on Rangers’ official website that the ex-Scotland international would no longer be going to Govan “to watch his beloved Rangers”.

The statement added: “He was thrilled to see the Gers win their 55th league titles and wishes his team all the very best in the forthcoming season.”

Wilson, 82, joined the Ibrox club in 1956 was a key part of the successful Light Blues side of the early 1960s.

He subsequently moved to Dundee United in 1967 before finishing his playing career at Dumbarton in 1973.

Wilson became assistant manager at Dumbarton then had two spells as Sons’ boss and also managed Queen of the South.

He was also assistant manager at Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies.

Wilson scored 10 times in 22 appearances for Scotland and played in the famous 2-1 win over England at Wembley in 1963.