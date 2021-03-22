Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti makes Kalidou Koulibaly his top transfer target

Everton have made signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly their main priority when the transfer window reopens this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees want to recruit a world-class centre-back and Carlo Ancelotti has identified Koulibaly as their top target.

The 29-year-old Senegalese international has been one of Serie A’s best performers over the last seven years, leading to interest from Liverpool and Manchester United amongst others.

Everton hope that Ancelotti, who managed Koulibaly for 18 months at Napoli, will be able to convince him that they should link up again at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti has used various centre-back partnerships since taking over in December 2019 but wants to build his defence around Koulibaly.

Ben Godfrey signed from Norwich City for £25million in October and has been used across the backline this season.

In Everton’s last outing, a 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley, Godfrey was paired alongside Michael Keane, with Yerry Mina on the substitutes’ bench.

Mason Holgate, who has also played in the middle at times this season, started at right-back on that occasion.

The arrival of Koulibaly would bring more certainty to an Everton defence that has changed frequently this season.

He has been a model of consistency for Napoli since joining them from Genk in July 2017, making more than 200 appearances in that time.

With two years left on his contract, and his 30th birthday on the horizon, there is an acceptance that Koulibaly will most likely move on this summer.

Napoli won’t be able to command the sort of fee they could have before for their star defender, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been encouraged by the club’s progress under Ancelotti and is willing to sanction more big-money moves to ensure they compete at the top of the Premier League.