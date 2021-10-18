Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers say

A new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.

The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”

Could Raheem Sterling be heading for a loan spell with Barcelona? (Zac Goodwin/PA)





Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited time at Chelsea and the paper says he could go out on the loan in January.

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is a target for both Newcastle and Tottenham, according to The Sun. The Magpies have a big transfer kitty following their recent takeover and Spurs have made a stuttering start to the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

One La Liga club has apparently been ruled out of as a future home for Paul Pogba (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Pogba: Spanish outlet AS says Barcelona are unlikely to chase Manchester United’s France midfielder at season’s end as they cannot afford the 28-year-old.

Gareth Bale: The Real Madrid and Wales forward, 32, is set to receive an offer from Arsenal in January, according to Defensa Central.

Matthijs de Ligt: Calciomercato reports the 22-year-old Netherlands and Juventus defender’s agent has spoken with Chelsea and Manchester City about finding a new home for the centre-back.