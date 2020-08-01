Former Rochdale midfielder Callum Camps joins Fleetwood

Fleetwood have signed midfielder Callum Camps on a free transfer from Rochdale.

The 24-year-old, who left Spotland when his contract expired this summer, has agreed a two-year deal.

Fleetwood tweeted: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of highly sought-after midfielder Callum Camps on a two-year deal.

“Welcome to the Cod Army, Callum.”

Camps, a Northern Ireland Under-21 international, made 240 appearances for Dale and scored 30 goals.