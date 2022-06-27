Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart joins Rotherham

By published

St Johnstone v Celtic – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – McDiarmid Park
(Image credit: Jeff Holmes)

Rotherham have completed the signing of Scottish defender Jamie McCart on a three-year deal.

The move, subject to English Football League and Football Association ratification and international clearance, follows the expiry of McCart’s contract at St Johnstone.

McCart made 104 appearances during his two-and-a-half year stay with the Saints.

“The Millers announced on Friday that personal terms had been provisionally agreed with the 25-year-old, who underwent a full medical on Monday to ensure that his registration at AESSEAL New York Stadium could be submitted,” the Sky Bet Championship side announced.

McCart began his career at the Celtic academy and had various loan spells before joining Inverness in 2018.

He made 62 appearances for the Inverness before moving to St Johnstone, and was capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff