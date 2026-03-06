Tottenham Hotspur eyeing new sporting director as relegation fears grow

Dougie Freedman was Crystal Palace sporting director from 2017 to 2025

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing candidates for their sporting director role following Fabio Paratici's departure in January.

Spurs are coming to the end of a second desperately poor Premier League season in a row after finishing 17th last term, despite also getting their hands on the Europa League trophy.

At least last season Tottenham had a healthy cushion to the relegation zone, but the concerns are very real this time around with West Ham and Nottingham Forest just a single point behind them in the relegation battle.

Dougie Freedman enters frame for Tottenham Hotspur job

Fabio Paratici's departure has left Spurs with a gap to fill

That has left Spurs desperately in need of a squad revamp on top of searching for a permanent successor to Thomas Frank...and possibly also a replacement for interim boss Igor Tudor, who was appointed just a matter of weeks ago but has made a dismal losing start with three straight defeats.

First, though, they need somebody to oversee both processes - and former Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is reportedly in the frame for the role.

Despite appearances, Dougie Freedman is not in fact one of Phillip Jennings' many disguises in The Americans

Freedman went into management after hanging up his boots and had spells in charge of Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest between 2011 and 2016.

The former Scotland international put his coaching career to one side to step into sporting directorship, however, returning to Selhurst Park in 2017 and overseeing some of Palace's more notable recent successes in the transfer market.

Freedman is credited with bringing the likes of Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise to the club, all of whom shone for Palace before making very profitable moves elsewhere.

The BBC write that Freedman's track record has made him a viable candidate for Tottenham as they look to continue a significant restructure that began with Daniel Levy's departure in September.

Paul Winstanley (right) is also said to be on Tottenham's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea co-sporting director Paul Winstanley has also been reported this week as being on Tottenham's radar, as has Bournemouth supremo Tiago Pinto.

All three are currently in work, however, with Freedman taking up the reins with Saudi side Diriyah Club last year.