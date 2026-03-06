Lionel Messi applauds Donald Trump's Iran rant, as Inter Miami smile for photo op

Inexplicably deciding he has nothing better to do while the world burns, Donald Trump took the time to welcome Inter Miami and particularly Lionel Messi to the White House on Thursday.

With missiles exploding across the gulf and the death toll rising, Messi was only too happy to smile for the cameras alongside Trump while the president heaped on the compliments.

The reception was held to recognise Inter Miami as last year's MLS Cup winners and presumably to help promote the new season, which kicked off a couple of weeks ago.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami yuk it up with Donald Trump

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates laughed it up with Donald Trump, apparently having not been advised what a terrible look that is (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump said: "I am thrilled to host the 2025 MLS Cup champions Inter Miami – great job. No US president has had the chance to say ‘welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi'.

"My son said ‘you know who’s going to be there today, Dad?’ I said ‘I’ve got a lot of things going on at the moment!’ My son said: ‘Messi!’."

Trump's sons are 48, 42 and 19 years old.

He went on: "He’s a big fan of yours. You got to meet him. A tremendous fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Cristiano is great, you are great, so many great champions and athletes in your sport and it’s an honour for the White House to be honouring you today.

Pele: 'pretty good', apparently (Image credit: Alamy)

"Leo claimed the 47th trophy of his incredible career - the most of all time.

"You could have gone anywhere in the world, any team in the world, and you chose Miami. I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride.

"I shouldn't say this because I'm old, but I watched Pele play. I don't know, you may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good."