How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League shock gets an immediate rematch in the FA Cup

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool today as the relegation-bound Black Country boys aim to beat the Reds for the second time this week. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It's been quite a week for Wolves, who knocked off two Champions League contenders in short order to pick up their second and third league wins of the season.

Now, they get another crack at their most recent conquests. Liverpool make an immediate return to Molineux with an FA Cup quarter-final place at stake.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool for free

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool will be shown on the BBC, which means it will be available for free to TV Licence-holders in the UK courtesy of BBC iPlayer.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If travelling outside the UK, you can still access iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that allows you to set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – and that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool on TV in the UK

UK viewers can take their pick of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool coverage tonight. The match will be broadcast live on BBC One in England, Wales, Scotland Northern Ireland.

It will also be available on TNT Sports 1 for TNT Sports subscribers.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool in the US

Along with every other fifth round tie, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Third round: Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town

Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town Fourth round: Grimsby Town 0-1 Wolves

Liverpool

Third round: Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley

Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Fourth round: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: FA Cup fifth round preview

For a while, the FA Cup looked like a welcome break from the grind for doomed Wolves. Unable to find any sort of form in the Premier League, Rob Edwards' side were handed consecutive cup ties against lower-league opposition.

With Shrewsbury Town seen off in the midst of their own terrible run – they too have begun to find some form since – Wolves won at Grimsby Town to set up a fifth round match against Liverpool at Molineux.

If that draw looked like the end of the road, Edwards was having none of it. Wolves come into this game having won their last two matches, both at home against teams in the top six, and the most recent was against Liverpool themselves on Tuesday.

Losing to Wolves is still a matter of some embarrassment, though it might not be so for much longer. Like Unai Emery before him, Reds boss Arne Slot is facing the criticism and questioning that comes with such a result.

Liverpool breezed through the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup but the fifth promises to be a tougher task. Wolves have their tails up, watching and waiting, ready to capitalise on opposition doubts in a maelstrom of Gomes.

The Premier League champions have only reached the last eight once since they won the FA Cup in 2022. As a club, they've achieved lots since then. Slot is a league winner but the latter rounds of the cup eluded him last season. Can they put a bad loss to bed tonight?

Tickets

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Liverpool

Football works in mysterious ways. The team selection might look different on both sides after Tuesday but the outcome remains the same.