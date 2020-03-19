Georginio Wijnaldum explains how Jurgen Klopp helped him become a better "all-rounder"

Georginio Wijnaldum believes he has become a better all-round midfielder since moving to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds from Newcastle in a deal worth an initial £23m in summer 2016.

Since then Wijnaldum has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

The Dutchman has also helped Jurgen Klopp's side open up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

And Wijnaldum believes he has made huge individual strides since swapping St James' Park for Anfield.

“My development since I came to Liverpool has been good,” the Dutchman told UEFA. “I have become more of an all-round player.

“I was used to playing in a very attacking role and only in attack. Since the World Cup with [Louis] van Gaal [in 2014], I have had a more controlling role in midfield and that went well. After that, I didn’t play that role again, at PSV or Newcastle.

“When I spoke with Klopp, he saw me in a more defensive role, where I needed to be an all-rounder. It’s not always easy as I am used to attacking, but it has helped in my development. I am a more complete player now than I was when I arrived.

"The manager has had a big influence on me. He has brought the club back to where it used to be and he brought his vision to the club, and I have to say his vision fits the club.

“The players adore him, of course, because he cares about the players and he is a good coach, a coach who improves his players and he is a great person to work with.

“We have also had a lot of personal conversations and he has become a really important person to me. He knows a lot of things about me that other coaches don’t know. We have a really good player-coach relationship, as well as on a personal level. He is an important person to me in general.”

Premier League clubs are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the remainder of the season, which has been suspended until April 4 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

