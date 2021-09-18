Graham Alexander wants Motherwell to stick to their attacking guns at Ibrox

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has urged his side to show their attacking threat at Ibrox.

Rangers are going for a 22nd consecutive home win in the cinch Premiership on Sunday but Motherwell will arrive in Govan on the back of a hat-trick of league wins themselves.

Motherwell secured a point against Rangers in their latest meeting in January, in the first few weeks of Alexander’s reign, but he is yet to take his side to Ibrox.

And there will be no change of approach as Motherwell look to cause an upset.

When asked how they will take on the new challenge, Alexander said: “The same as we do every game – we go there focusing on a game of football and nothing else, and what we have to do to stop or minimise Rangers’ threats, because there’s many, and also take part in the attacking side of the game.

“We feel we have threats which can hurt teams as well. That’s the importance of what we try to stress to the players, that we have to take part in games in an attacking sense as well.

“Obviously teams will have their own plans to stop that happening but we have to overcome that as well.

“Obviously it’s a fantastic stadium and it will be full – of Rangers supporters – and we have to overcome those things, but we can’t control that.

“All we can do is control our performance, how we play, our tactics, and how we approach the game. That’s what we focus on.

“There will be no change in the message or approach or how we plan for this game because we take every single game with the utmost importance and we show every single opponent 100 per cent respect.”