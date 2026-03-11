Cult Tottenham hero launches into X-rated Igor Tudor rant amid desperate plea

Igor Tudor has been branded 'one of the worst coaches around'

A former Tottenham forward has launched a furious attack against Igor Tudor’s management while desperately pleading to see the Croatian sacked.

The tweet came after a humiliating beatdown suffered by Spurs in Europe on Tuesday evening - a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Tudor substituted back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for regular starter Guglielmo Vicario after merely 17 minutes, following two errors leading directly to Atletico goals from the Czech shot-stopper.

‘The club doesn’t deserve this s**t!',' ex-Tottenham man fumes

Between the two errors from Kinsky, Micky van de Ven also slipped on the pitch’s surface to allow Antoine Griezmann through on goal to score the LaLiga side’s second.

Spurs conceded their fourth goal of the night within five minutes of Vicario's entry, after a goal line scramble saw Robin Le Normand bundle the ball into the net.

The ex-Tottenham striker scored a brace on his debut

The result prompted ex-Tottenham striker Mido to embark on a social media tirade directed towards Igor Tudor, who he branded ‘one of the worst coaches around’.

Mido said: ‘Whoever appointed #Tudor must get the sack [because] I’m sure he never watched #Juventus under him - no tactics, no game plan and [zero] man management.’

The Egyptian, who scored a brace on his Spurs debut against Portsmouth in 2005, was on loan at the club for 18 months, bagging three goals in 11 appearances during the 2004-05 season.

Mido registered 19 goals for the North London club, finishing as Tottenham’s second highest goalscorer in the 2005-06 season before returning to Roma.

‘[Tudor] can’t handle the pressure and can’t deal with the media - [Please] sack him today and not tomorrow! No time for this bulls**t anymore… the club doesn’t deserve this s**t!,’ he wrote.

The Egyptian finished as Tottenham's second highest scorer in the 2005-06 season (Image credit: Getty)

Igor Tudor, who took over from Thomas Frank as interim manager in early February, has overseen four losses in four games, conceding 14 goals in that time.

The North London side sits in 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the drop zone, with nine games left to play for survival.

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action with a trip to Anfield this Sunday.