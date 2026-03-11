World Cup 2026: Every training base and hotel revealed
Where are the 48 World Cup 2026 teams staying and training across North America?
As the days until the World Cup tick down, the 42 qualified teams attending the carnival of football have begun their preparations.
Every nation at World Cup 2026 had a choice from around 100 training camps across North America, each paired with a hotel nearby for convenience.
But with the tournament spread across the majority of mainland North America, there are still some pretty enormous travel days.Article continues below
Every World Cup 2026 training base and hotel
Algeria
Algeria
Algeria are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, joining the A...a group of Argentina, Austria, and... Jordan.
They will train at the University of Kansas, while staying at the Oread Lawrence Hotel.
Argentina
Argentina
World champions Argentina will join Algeria in Kansas City, but will instead train at Sporting KC Training Centre and stay at the Hotel Savoy Kansas City.
Australia
Australia
The Socceroos will be hoping to replicate their relative success in 2022, as they trumped Tunisia and Denmark to qualify for the Round of 16, where Aziz Behich and Garang Kuol scared the life out of Lionel Messi fans.
Australia's base is in San Francisco at the Oakland Roots/Soul Training and they are staying at the Claremont Resort and Club.
Austria
Austria
It's 28 years since Austria last played a World Cup fixture, but they topped their Euro 2024 group containing France, the Netherlands and Poland.
They're in California too, in Los Angeles at the Ritz-Carlton and training at UC Santa Barbara.
Belgium
Belgium
Belgium are yet to announce their training camp.
Brazil
Brazil
Over on the east coast, big names Brazil have chosen the Big Apple for their stay.
The five-time World Cup winners are staying at the Ridge hotel and staying at Columbia Park Training Facility.
Croatia
Croatia
2022's third-place side will train at the Episcopal High School in the Alexandria Base Camp.
Croatia's lodgings, Hotel AKA, are in Virginia too, despite the camp being listed for Philadelphia.
Curacao
Curacao
The World Cup's smallest ever nation (156,000 population for the pub quizzers out there) will first grace the world stage against four-time champions Germany.
To prepare, Curacao will stay at the Boca Raton Marriott hotel and train nearby at Florida Atlantic University.
Ecuador
Ecuador
Unbeaten in 2025, Ecuador will hope to continue their watertight form into the World Cup.
MLS side Columbus Crew will open their facilities to them during the World Cup while they sleep at Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph.
That is 472 miles away from the associated city, Philadelphia.
Egypt
Egypt
Egypt are yet to announce their training camp.
England
England
The Three Lions are among the favourites to life the World Cup trophy in July, despite 60 years of hurt.
England's training will take place at the Swope Soccer Village, near Kansas City.
France
France
Babson College will see stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise grace its grass, with the Four Season Hotel Boston as the designated lodgings for Les Bleus.
Can France make it three finals in a row?
Germany
Germany
Four-time champions Germany will train at Wake Forest University and stay at the Gravlyn Estate in North Carolina.
Their first game is against Curacao in Houston, before heading up to Toronto and then New Jersey.
Ghana
Ghana
Based at the Smithfield camp, Ghana will hope to banish the demons of 2014 and 2022, when they failed to qualify from their group.
Their training site will be at Bryant University in Rhode Island, staying at the Graduate by Hilton Providence.
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti are yet to announce their training camp.
Iran
Iran
Iran are yet to announce their training camp.
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast
MLS outfit Philadelphia Union will see Ivory Coast visit their complex for World Cup training, while they stay at Hotel Du Pont in Delaware.
The Elephants have not qualified for a World Cup since their agonising defeat to Greece saw them miss out on a potential Round of 16 tie against Costa Rica in 2014.
Japan
Japan
Japan are yet to announce their training camp.
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan are yet to announce their training camp.
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico are yet to announce their training camp.
Morocco
Morocco
Morocco are yet to announce their training camp.