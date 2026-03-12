Next piece of Bournemouth super-team puzzle revealed to Premier League masses 'The Boy's A Bit Special'

Nineteen-year-old Rayan left Vasco da Gama in Brazil's top flight, where he played just shy of 100 times scoring 25 goals, for the Vitality Stadium in an initial £25 million transfer.

He's the son of former Vasco defender, Valkmar, who played for the club during their late-1990s peak. And after scoring 29 goals in 34 appearances for Vasco's Under-17 team back in 2022, attracted the attention of Barcelona.

In Rayan's first three appearances for Bournemouth, the teenager scored twice and assisted once, indicating he is more than capable of having an immediate impact following the departure of Antoine Semenyo.

Rayan hits ground running in Premier League

AFC Bournemouth unveil new signing Rayan at Canford Performance Centre on January 27, 2026 in Wimborne Minster, England. (Image credit: AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Rayan, too, is a right-sided attacker but can also play through the middle in more of a conventional striker's role.

Following in the footsteps of Robbie Keane (1999) and Anthony Martial (2015), Rayan became only the third teenager to score or assist in each of his first three Premier League outings.

It's little surprise he's found the net so early on, because Rayan loves to shoot - from anywhere. Perhaps it's the impetuosity of youth but Rayan's time with Vasco da Gama was characterised by a willingness and desire to lock-and-load whenever he had a sight of goal.

Long-range efforts that fly into the top corner are beautiful but few and far between, so it was encouraging to see Rayan's first two goals in a Cherries shirt come from inside the penalty area.

The first was typical of his directness, driving at Aston Villa's defence with a swaggering confidence and finding the bottom corner with his weak foot. The second was emblematic of Rayan's ability in the air, staying alert at the back post and planting a firm header beyond Jordan Pickford.

As is the case with any teenager joining a Premier League club directly from one of South America's top divisions, there is an element of risk.

Will they adapt to English football? How will they acclimatise to the culture shift? Does the club they're joining offer an adequate support network for young players making the move?

Rayan during his Vasco days (Image credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have a track record platforming youngsters who go on to sign for traditionally bigger clubs.

In the past 18 months or so, the club have sold Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Milos Kerkez (Liverpool), Illia Zabarnyi (Paris Saint-Germain), Semenyo (Manchester City) and Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

DID YOU KNOW: Rayan reportedly scored 280 goals for Vasco's youth teams by the time he had turned 11