Quickfire Quiz 74: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Do you have the flair and panache to dazzle us with 10/10 today?

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

What's that? You want… more? Well, you're in luck: here's a fresh batch of challenges to stretch your footballing brain to its absolute limit, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you are a master of international history or have a strangely specific memory for the brands that graced 90s kits, there is a grid here ready for you.

We’ll start with a test of the ultimate international prestige and the men who led the charge. We challenge you to name every World Cup winner in order, a sequential journey that starts in 1930 and requires you to recall the dominant dynasties of every era. Once you’ve conquered the global stage, turn your attention to the home of football and see if you can name all 22 men to manage England, from the pioneers of the post-war era to the modern-day tacticians.

Article continues below

Next, we shift the focus to the stadiums and cities that host the beautiful game. Try to name the 48 stadiums in English football with a capacity of 20,000 or more, a task that will have you counting seats from the Premier League right down into the EFL. For a broader continental challenge, see if you can name every city to have hosted a Champions League game, tracing the competition's travels from the famous capitals to the more obscure European outposts.

For those who follow the Toffees, we have a specific test of international representation. Can you name every Everton player to go to an international tournament with England since 2000? It’s a roll call of Goodison Park favorites and one-tournament wonders. If you prefer a bit of design nostalgia, try to identify the 25 sponsors that were on these iconic shirts, recalling the brands that became synonymous with the kits they decorated.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

If you’re looking for something a bit more unconventional, we have a brilliant visual teaser for you. Can you name these famous players from a LEGO picture? Finally, for the ultimate test of your lateral thinking and vocabulary, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids, and Bundesliga battles. It’s the perfect way to wrap up your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic details of the sport.

Never miss a moment of the action by signing up for our weekday newsletter for your daily trivia fix, and be sure to dive into The Club, our free membership portal where you can track your quiz scores, earn unique badges, and see if you have what it takes to climb our global leaderboards.