Jamie Paterson seals comeback win for Swansea over West Brom

Jamie Paterson’s stunning goal sealed Swansea’s comeback to beat West Brom 2-1 as the Baggies lost ground on Championship leaders Bournemouth.

Karlan Grant’s goal after just 52 seconds gave the Baggies a deserved 1-0 half-time lead, but Swansea were the better side after the break.

In-form striker Joel Piroe’s eighth goal in all competitions got them level and then the Dutchman set-up Paterson who finished with aplomb.

West Brom were ahead straight from the kick-off. Paterson – Swansea’s South Wales derby hero against Cardiff on Sunday – lost possession inside his own half and it proved crucial.

Matty Phillips and Callum Robinson took full advantage and it was the latter who squared for Grant to lash the ball home as the Baggies went 1-0 up in clinical fashion.

Swansea’s poor start continued with a short corner routine which went awry and, while Semi Ajayi was booked, West Brom were well on top with the wet weather suiting their slick passing.

Baggies captain Jake Livermore also blazed over as the high early press of the visitors put Swansea’s passing game under pressure.

Slowly, Russell Martin’s side began to find their groove and Piroe had their first effort on goal with a tame effort from the edge of the box.

Swansea head coach Martin and his players grew increasingly frustrated with referee Simon Hooper as the first half wore on and Phillips worked home goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Some of West Brom’s tackling was physical at best and Jayson Molumby was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card for a horrible sliding challenge on Swansea captain Matt Grimes.

Martin introduced Oliver Ntcham for Flynn Downes for the start of the second half but West Brom defender Matty Clarke headed wide on the resumption.

Swansea’s bench continued to make their ire with Hooper clear to such an extent that the Welsh side’s goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton was booked.

It came after Piroe was flagged offside in what looked like a marginal call. Not long later, Paterson clipped another long ball forward to Piroe.

This time the Dutch striker looked well offside, but the flag never arrived and Piroe held off Clarke to finish in cool fashion.

Ntcham then came close to a second as Swansea started to click.

Paterson put a 25-yard free-kick into the away wall and Ntcham hit the side netting. Phillips also unleashed a wicked shot which clipped the bar at the other end as the game opened up.

Paterson had a shot deflected over and Ntcham made a big difference to Swansea’s attacking threat, but there was still time for Swansea to find a winner.

Piroe played in Paterson who jinked past former Swan Kyle Bartley in sublime fashion to finish and send the Swansea crowd mad for the second time in four days.