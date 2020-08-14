Lee Hodson in line for Hamilton debut against former club

Defender Lee Hodson could make his Hamilton debut against former club St Mirren on Saturday after receiving international clearance following his loan move from Gillingham.

Midfielder Ronan Hughes will miss out again with a hamstring problem.

Club captain Brian Easton is still out following an ankle surgery and Will Collar is back in training following a shin problem but is still a bit away.

Like Hamilton, St Mirren had a free midweek after games were postponed because of their opponents’ breaches of coronavirus rules.

Manager Jim Goodwin is still searching for a new striker to supplement his squad.

Midfielders Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out with long-term knee injuries.