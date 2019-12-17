Lennon looking for more of the same from Celtic against struggling Hearts

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged his players to keep up the form they showed on Sunday and ensure things do not click into place for Hearts against his side.

The champions maintained their two-point lead in the Ladbrokes Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hibernian on Sunday and travel to Tynecastle on Wednesday.

Daniel Stendel has urged the Hearts fans to show more patience and support to the players after they vented their frustration during a 1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone in his first match in charge on Saturday.

The defeat left Hearts in the bottom two but Lennon knows they cannot afford to take their hosts lightly.

“They have got pedigree and quality players and experience but for whatever reason it’s not happening for them,” Lennon said.

“They have a new manager and he will need a bit of time to bed in his own principles and ideas on how he wants them to play.

“You just don’t know what sort of reaction you are going to get. They had a defeat in his first game but we know on their day Hearts can be a handful for anybody, especially at home.

“It’s our game ahead so it’s important we put five points between us and the rest.

“I want us to go and play like we did on Sunday, we played very well against a good side.

“And we know it only takes a flick of a switch to turn things round very quickly where Hearts are concerned, because they have got a decent squad.

“There has been a bit of turmoil there and Daniel will need a bit of time to settle down and for the players to get to know him but hopefully we can capitalise if there is any upset around the place.”