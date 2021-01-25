Liverpool transfer news: Reds plotting move for Real Madrid target David Alaba

Injury problems have left Liverpool’s defence exposed this season and Jurgen Klopp is hoping that the experience and versatility of David Alaba will help to address the issue.

The Austrian international, who can play left-back, centre-back or in midfield, is out of contract at Bayern Munich this summer and a parting of the ways has been agreed.

Alaba has served Bayern with distinction for over a decade. Since making his debut in 2010, becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process, he has racked up more than 400 appearances in all competitions.

Alaba was a vital part of the team that won the treble last year, even scoring the opening goal in the final of the DFB-Pokal. He also helped to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at bay on the way to claiming the second Champions League title of his career against Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been no shortage of interest in Alaba since it was revealed that he would be extending his contract at Bayern, with Real Madrid believed to be leading the race for his signature.

But, according to Don Balon, Liverpool are planning to make their move, with Jurgen Klopp emphasising to his bosses how important a signing Alaba would be.

The loss of Virgil van Dijk to injury had been devastating to Liverpool’s title defence, and they currently find themselves six points behind leaders Manchester United, who also knocked them out of the FA Cup yesterday.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also missed chunks of the season, forcing Klopp to field Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back pairing on a couple of occasions recently.

Although any move for Alaba wouldn’t be completed until the summer, he would be a major addition to the Liverpool squad, enhancing their options in several positions.