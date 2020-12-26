Fabinho News and Features
Date of birth: October 23, 1993
Instagram: @Fabinho
Clubs: Fluminense, Rio Ave, Real Madrid (loan), Monaco, Liverpool
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £39 million
The Brazilian midfielder built up a solid reputation at Monaco before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018. After being given time to get used to the Premier League and Liverpool's style of play, he established himself as one of the best players in his position in his second season in the Premier League. Was an invaluable member of Jurgen Klopp's sensational class of 2019-20, with his defensive work allowing a potent attacking unit to flourish.
Latest about Fabinho
Liverpool transfer news: Reds plotting move for Real Madrid target David Alaba
By FourFourTwo Staff
The versatile Bayern Munich player is set to leave the Champions League holders on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer
Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far
By Mark White, Ed McCambridge
RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21
Liverpool transfer news: Fabinho insists Mohamed Salah is ‘very happy’ at Anfield
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Brazil international insists his Egyptian colleague is content on Merseyside
