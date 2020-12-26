Fabinho News and Features

Date of birth: October 23, 1993

Instagram: @Fabinho

Clubs: Fluminense, Rio Ave, Real Madrid (loan), Monaco, Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £39 million

The Brazilian midfielder built up a solid reputation at Monaco before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018. After being given time to get used to the Premier League and Liverpool's style of play, he established himself as one of the best players in his position in his second season in the Premier League. Was an invaluable member of Jurgen Klopp's sensational class of 2019-20, with his defensive work allowing a potent attacking unit to flourish.