Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri to make decision on his future after Euro 2020
By PA Staff
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will look to make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.
The 29-year-old Switzerland international made just five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.
Shaqiri, who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, has two years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club.
⚽️❤️#XS23#Hoppschwiiz 🇨🇭💪🏼 @nati_sfv_asf@EURO2020pic.twitter.com/bUl4as5SbH— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 14, 2021
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy on Wednesday, Shaqiri said: “At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it.
“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent and then we will look at the situation. Then we will decide how to continue.”
