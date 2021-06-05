Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Pep Guardiola win Premier League awards

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and boss Pep Guardiola have been voted the Premier League’s player and manager of the year for 2020-21 respectively.

Dias played a crucial role in City’s title-winning campaign after joining from Benfica in September, as well as helping Guardiola’s men claim the Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final.

In 32 league appearances, the 24-year-old Portugal international contributed to 15 clean sheets, made 35 interceptions, 24 tackles, 23 blocks and 135 recoveries.

Last month he was named the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, and he is among the Professional Footballers’ Association’s player of the year nominees.

The nominees Dias beat to take the Premier League award were his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who won it last year, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Mohamed Salah and Tomas Soucek.

Pep Guardiola guided City to the Premier League title for a third time in 2020-21 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola, whose side finished 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, wins the managerial award for a third time, having also done so on the other two occasions he guided City to the Premier League title, in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The other nominees were United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, West Ham’s David Moyes and Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa.