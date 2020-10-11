Marcus Rashford in focus on first England appearance of 2020

Marcus Rashford helped England to victory on his first England appearance of 2020, just days after being made an MBE.

The 22-year-old launched a high-profile campaign which resulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown, helping ensure children in need did not go hungry during the summer break.

Rashford has maintained his drive for social change by since forming a child food poverty task force, which has linked up with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands.

The 22-year-old ended a memorable week with Sunday’s Nations League clash with Belgium and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how he fared at Wembley.

Contribution

These children are our future. We must allow and encourage them to dream, because sometimes dreams are all they have. This month, I’ll carry their dreams with me, standing in Wembley stadium with their messages written across my boots. This is their moment to shine 🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/BnMrutUk4Z— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Rashford withdrew from the squad for last month’s Nations League doubleheader through injury and sat out Thursday’s friendly win against Wales as Gareth Southgate experimented. The 22-year-old made his first Three Lions appearance since last November on Sunday at an empty Wembley, where he wore a pair of boots displaying messages of hope from children. Deployed on the left of a narrow front three, he tried to get at the Belgian backline, pressed them out of possession and tracked back when called upon. A largely positive figure, he was breathing a sigh of relief in the first half when Kevin De Bruyne missed a chance that he gave him.

Goal threat

Marcus Rashford dug deep in Sunday’s Group A2 clash with Belgium (Neil Hall/PA)

Rashford tried to unsettle the Red Devils at a time when they looked particularly comfortable, with his attempts to force an equaliser bringing about the corners that led to England being awarded a penalty. Thomas Meunier was adjudged to have pulled down Jordan Henderson in the box and the United forward stepped up to expertly slam home the spot-kick into the top left-hand corner. Rashford went agonisingly close to adding his second of the day in the 85th minute, when slamming just wide of the top right hand corner.

Overall

Marcus Rashford equalised for England against Belgium (Michael Regan/PA)

Rashford worked hard throughout and his penalty meant he has scored in his last four England appearances. The 22-year-old’s strike helped Gareth Southgate’s men on their way to an unexpected comeback, with Mason Mount’s deflected strike sealing a 2-1 victory against the top-ranked side in the world. A decent end to a fine week on and off the field.