Millie Bright pleased hard work paying off in bid to add goals to her game

Millie Bright attributed her goal against Canada to hard work as England kicked off their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

The Chelsea defender blasted a volley home in the 22nd minute to put the Lionesses ahead before Canada drew level through Janine Beckie in the second-half.

Bright said: “I’m just happy I can contribute to the team and help the team in any way shape or form and like I’ve said in previous interviews, adding goals to my game is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time for club and country.

“I’m really pleased the hard work’s paying off and like I say, most importantly it’s about contributing to the team.”

The draw against the 2020 Olympic Champions brings an end to Sarina Wiegman’s six-game winning streak since taking over as England head coach in September.

With an eye on this summer’s home Euros, England face Spain and Germany next in the competition, but Bright believes that the Lionesses are continuing to develop under Wiegman.

She said: “[We are] in a really good place, I think that’s clear to see, players look happy on the pitch, we’re playing better football.

Millie Bright scored a volley for England as they drew with Canada in the Arnold Clark Cup

“There’s always going to be mistakes, but that’s part and parcel of football, getting to a better place and developing as a team, there’s going to be mistakes along the way. We just have to analyse, review, stick together and move forward.

“I think a lot’s changed in our environment, Sarina’s brought some new things in. It’s a new slate and a fresh journey and that’s how everyone’s seen it.

“I think everyone’s bringing their club form into camp, which is brilliant, that’s what we want, everyone playing at their best, and I think when players are comfortable and happy that’s when we see good performances.”

After a strong first-half performance from England, the visitors worked their way back into the game, and Beckie found the equaliser 10 minutes into the second-half, moving the ball onto her left foot and curling it into the top corner.

When asked about her stunning strike, Manchester City forward Beckie said: “To be honest I don’t really remember what happened!

“All I remember is the pass I received and I was actually quite disappointed with my first touch because I wanted it on my right foot.

“I think a lot of work that we’ve been doing is around the final third and taking opportunities when we have them. I think as a team we don’t shoot enough in general, so when I saw a shooting lane I went for it.”

Beckie believed Canada played a more “together” England side.

She said: “Those are most of my team-mates out there, so I get to train with those players day in and day out, they have a very high standard for themselves and for each other and I think that was really evident tonight.

“I definitely experienced a more together team than they’ve been in the past and I think that’ll be really important for them moving forward.”