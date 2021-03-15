Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi insists Manchester City tie is not over yet

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi insists Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester City is not a foregone conclusion.

The out-of-form German side face the English Premier League leaders in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday needing to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit to progress.

It looks a tall order, with Gladbach having lost six successive matches since it was announced coach Marco Rose would be leaving to take over at rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Their latest reverse came on Friday as they lost 3-1 at Augsburg to slip to 10th in the Bundesliga.

“The season isn’t over,” said Switzerland international Elvedi ahead of the match which, like the first leg, is being played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s not written in stone that this will be our last European game for the next year-and-a-half. We’re in a difficult period, but I’m confident that we can get back on track.

“We’re looking forward to the match. Games like these are special and as long as there’s a chance, we aim to take it.”

Monchengladbach were largely outplayed in the first leg but, for all their superiority, City did not create many clear-cut chances aside from those which led to goals for Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

Rose, who is under mounting pressure, believes there is still an opportunity for his side to get back into the tie.

Rose said at a press conference: “It’s an important game for us. It’s a Champions League fixture and we worked hard to be here.

“We lost the first leg 2-0 but we will try to change some things and put in a better performance this time around.

“It’s always important to assess things properly. We’re not getting the right results but it helps to go into the details and analyse the basics. We have to change small things to help us get back to winning ways.

“We know the calibre of opponent we’re up against in Man City, and not just because of the first leg. We need to defend well and try to bring our strengths to the fore in attack.”