How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV info and match preview for Monday Night Football clash
Monday's Premier League fixture sees Brighton host Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium - here's how to watch the contest
Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth today as the latest Monday Night Football instalment takes us to the Amex Stadium, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Monday 19 January 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Brighton and Bournemouth will do battle on Monday Night Football in the Premier League this evening.
The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, which included last weekend's huge 2-1 FA Cup third-round win at Old Trafford.
Bournemouth have said bye-bye to star man Antoine Semenyo, and now must find a solid replacement, with the Ghana international having departed for Manchester City.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in the UK
Brighton vs Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Monday.
It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in the US
Brighton vs Bournemouth will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.
To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.
How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.
Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
Brighton vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview
The Seagulls were good value for their FA Cup win against Manchester United last weekend.
Brighton can take confidence from that result, with Danny Welbeck scoring again against his former employers.
In the Premier League, a late push for European football again seems to be on the cards, with Fabian Hürzeler's side only four points outside the top five.
Midfielder Carlos Baleba is expected to return after Cameroon's escapades at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Bournemouth started the season so well, but have since seen a mid-season blip, which includes just one win in their last ten.
That success was against Spurs last time out, with none other than Semenyo netting the win on his final appearance for the club.
In terms of a replacement for the right-sided forward, rumours have suggested the Cherries are looking at signing Vasco da Gama's teenage striker Rayan.
The 19-year-old was a revelation in Brazil's top flight last season, but is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
Brighton vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth
The Seagulls are in much better form, and after their huge cup win at the Theatre of Dreams last weekend, we are expecting them to build on that with another win here.
