How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV info and match preview for Monday Night Football clash

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, which included last weekend's huge 2-1 FA Cup third-round win at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth have said bye-bye to star man Antoine Semenyo, and now must find a solid replacement, with the Ghana international having departed for Manchester City.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in the UK

Brighton vs Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Monday.

It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in the US

Brighton vs Bournemouth will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch Brighton vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

The Seagulls were good value for their FA Cup win against Manchester United last weekend.

Brighton can take confidence from that result, with Danny Welbeck scoring again against his former employers.

In the Premier League, a late push for European football again seems to be on the cards, with Fabian Hürzeler's side only four points outside the top five.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba is expected to return after Cameroon's escapades at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bournemouth started the season so well, but have since seen a mid-season blip, which includes just one win in their last ten.

That success was against Spurs last time out, with none other than Semenyo netting the win on his final appearance for the club.

In terms of a replacement for the right-sided forward, rumours have suggested the Cherries are looking at signing Vasco da Gama's teenage striker Rayan.

The 19-year-old was a revelation in Brazil's top flight last season, but is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth

The Seagulls are in much better form, and after their huge cup win at the Theatre of Dreams last weekend, we are expecting them to build on that with another win here.