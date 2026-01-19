Arsenal star set for Tuesday medical ahead of move: report

Mikel Arteta no longer has a need for the star at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are set to wave goodbye to one of their players for a second consecutive transfer window after a failed summer move.

The Gunners did some spectacular squad building in the summer, with Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres being particular highlights.

They are just three of the eight acquisitions made over the summer, leaving some of Mikel Arteta’s squad surplus to requirements.

Arsenal star set for yet another loan

The likes of Nuno Tavares, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson all got the memo, with the quartet just a selection of the players who departed the Emirates either on loan or in permanent deals over the summer.

Joining them was Oleksandr Zinchenko, who made the temporary switch to Nottingham Forest, but has so far managed just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal shuffled their deck significantly in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Zinchenko is set to call time on that loan move, and swap Nottingham for Amsterdam.

The 29-year-old is said to have a medical booked with Ajax, while he awaits his current situation being sorted out.

Zinchenko is out of contract with Arsenal in the summer, so would be available as a free transfer to Ajax in the summer.

The same outlet reports that the Dutch side are looking to strengthen both left-back and defensive midfield, with the Ukraine international able to cover both.

It would spell an Eredivisie return to Zinchenko, who spent a season on loan with PSV not long after signing with Manchester City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's time at Nottingham Forest hasn't been a success (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this move makes sense for Zinchenko.

It is clear he’s not getting a look-in at Forest and, as such, is unlikely to be taken on permanently at the end of the season.

It makes sense for both sides to cut their losses, and for the Ukrainian to go and try and make an impression elsewhere, ahead of an important summer for the next few years of his career.

Zinchenko is valued at €15m, according to Transfermarkt.