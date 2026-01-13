Real Madrid looking to TWO former Chelsea managers as next boss: report

Real Madrid are rumoured to be looking at two former Chelsea managers as they eye a replacement for Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, 44, left the Bernabeu after less than eight months in charge earlier this week, with Los Blancos trailing Barcelona by just four points in the La Liga table.

They were also narrowly beaten 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup over the weekend in Saudi Arabia, with a huge rift between the manager and players long been rumoured in the capital.

Real Madrid shortlist two former Chelsea managers as Alonso successor

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso lasted less than eight months (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a torrid spell for Alonso since he left Bayer Leverkusen, with it appearing on the surface that he has never had a strong hold on the dressing room.

Scathing reports suggested the Spaniard went face-to-face with Kylian Mbappe over tactics before Sunday's final with Barcelona, with that tie ultimately the straw that broke the camel's back.

Jurgen Klopp is on Florentino Perez's shortlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

As such, the 44-year-old was sacked on Monday with former defender Alvaro ‍Arbeloa promoted from the club's B team as the interim head coach.

But some huge names have already been linked with the job in the Spanish capital, including two who have previously held roles with Chelsea in the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp is the leading candidate, with Madrid willing to offer the German coach a huge contract to lead them forward over the next few year.

Klopp has been out of a job since leaving Anfield back in 2024 and won eight major trophies during his time on Merseyside.

But elsewhere, Enzo Maresca and Antonio Conte are also names being drawn up by Perez and his team, with the former having most recently been axed at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca has been linked with Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League with the Blues last term, Maresca is also said to be wanted by Manchester City, should Pep Guardiola call time on his spell in England later this year.

Conte, on the other hand, is still with Napoli and has done a terrific job over the last few years, none more so than coaching former Manchester United man Scott McTominay to god-like status in Naples.