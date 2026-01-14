Newcastle United explore transfer last resort as summer moves brought forward to combat crisis

Newcastle's results have been strong lately - they’d won four on the bounce in all competitions prior to welcoming Manchester City to St James’ Park for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - but fatigue has been more prevalent.

Eddie Howe’s men have barely had a break all season and the head coach didn’t hide his frustration at needing extra time and penalties to get past Bournemouth in the FA Cup at the weekend.

They’ve played so many games already and more are on the way.

Newcastle forced into January transfer window

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Newcastle were clearly jaded as Manchester City showed their superiority to win 2-0. Chances were missed and margins were fine, but second half goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki have given the Geordies a mountain to climb if they are to keep their cup defence alive.

Tiredness was in the legs, but also in the stands. It is hard to get away from the fact that the players and fans are exhausted and something is needed to add impetus, particularly with the transfer window open and defensive injuries piling up.

Manchester City players celebrate Antoine Semenyo's opener

“Fatigue played a part for us today, generally,” Howe said after the game.

“It is understandable with the exertions we gave on Saturday. It is such a quick turnaround against the worst team you can face to expose any fatigue because they keep the ball so well. We tried our best to rouse ourselves to the level we wanted and it was a decent enough performance without being great.”

Newcastle’s need for defensive reinforcements was clear before January. Many of the options available to Howe are ageing, with a couple of key men - Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier - out of contract in the summer. Rumours that Schar was in line for a new deal have cooled after he injured ankle ligaments in the victory over Leeds last week; he is expected to return before the end of the season, but his long-term future is at best uncertain.

Howe has always been clear on Newcastle’s stance towards potential reinforcements this month.

If a deal for the right player can be struck, they will do what they can, but actively looking to strengthen wasn’t guaranteed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Newcastle United's packed fixture schedule Date Opponent Competition Sun 18 Jan Wolves (a) Premier League Wed 21 Jan PSV Eindhoven (h) Champions League Sun 25 Jan Aston Villa (h) Premier League Wed 28 Jan PSG (a) Champions League Sat 31 Jan Liverpool (a) Premier League Wed 4 Feb Manchester City (a) Carabao Cup Sat 7 Feb Brentford (h) Premier League Tue 10 Feb Tottenham (a) Premier League Sat 14 Feb Aston Villa (a) FA Cup Sat 21 Feb Manchester City (a) Premier League

Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are a constant consideration on Tyneside, too. Though the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer gives them more freedom than the last couple of seasons, it is a constant balancing act. Every deal has a potential knock on effect.

But with fullback Tino Livramento facing his second lengthy spell on the sidelines this season and Dan Burn still to return from a rib injury, pressure to add to their ranks at the back is mounting.

“We only got confirmation of Tino’s injury this morning. We need to digest that and see what we do [in the market]. [Being unable to rotate the squad] is not the position we want to be in. We’ve tried to rotate healthily this season, dipping players in and out to keep them fresh and available, in their best form.

Tino Livramento is out injured again, this time for eight weeks with a hamstring problem

“Defensively we are really stretched. We are pinning our hopes on Dan Burn being back pretty soon, that’ll give us a massive lift. The transfer market is still available to us.”

Money could be brought forward from the summer. That has always felt like a last resort, or a response to an emergency. Newcastle are entering crisis territory, with a potential recall on Matt Targett’s loan at Middlesbrough still being considered.

Malick Thiaw, the only defensive recruit since the summer of 2023, has been a revelation since arriving from AC Milan last summer. Yet, he made his 27th consecutive start in all competitions on Tuesday, and his display against Leeds, when he was almost sent off and directly responsible for two goals, made it patently clear he needs a rest.

Sven Botman, his most consistent partner this term, has just signed a new long-term deal. That is extremely welcome news, following on swiftly from Sandro Tonali’s announcement and easing fears of a mass exodus after Isak’s public and acrimonious departure back in August.

Between them, Botman and Thiaw hold the key to Newcastle’s defensive structure for years to come, but the Dutchman’s injury record is checkered at best. Relying on him, as Howe is being forced to do at present, is extremely risky. Both were excellent again, marshalling Erling Haaland successfully for the second time this season.

Erling Haaland failed to score in his seventh consecutive game against Newcastle

The Manchester City game kicked off a run of 10 games in 34 days, including the return leg at the Etihad Stadium and trips to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle are fighting on all fronts well into the second half of the season. There are many avenues which can lead to success from here, despite this damaging result.

Fixture congestion is the ultimate occupational hazard, and six summer signings were supposed to combat fatigue within the squad, but with so many injuries to one area of the pitch, entering the market may now be inevitable.