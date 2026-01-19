Manchester United star to leave on free transfer, following lack of opportunity

News
By published

The Manchester United product has left in search of first-team minutes

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Manchester United head coach / manager Michael Carrick applauds after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 17, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Copa/Getty Images)
Michael Carrick didn't get chance to take a look at this Manchester United academy talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Manchester United academy product has departed the club in search of more first-team opportunities.

The Red Devils are going through an intense period of transition following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with Michael Carrick now in place until the end of the season.

Manchester United academy talent leaves to find senior playing time

It’s an early sign that those players who may have struggled for opportunities under the previous regime will get another chance to prove themselves.

But for one Carrington product, chances are deemed easier to come by elsewhere.

LINCOLN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Manchester United U21 manager Travis Binnion at LNER Stadium on September 30, 2025 in Lincoln, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Travis Binnion, now part of Carrick's staff, has a strong grasp on United's academy through his time as under-21s manager. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Mather, a part of the United youth side who won the FA Youth Cup in 2022, has completed a permanent move to Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

The 21-year-old forward has been on loan further down the English pyramid with Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers, but is now looking to kickstart the next chapter of his football career.

Having seen the younger talents like Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher break through into first-team thoughts this campaign ahead of him, it seems Mather has accepted the same opportunities are unlikely to come his way.

The Salford-born winger did not make a first-team appearance, but has impressed at academy level, most notably scoring four goals against Norwich City in an under-21s game at Old Trafford at the beginning of 2024.

Mather joins the Turkish side at the same time as Manchester City product Jadel Katongo, a centre-back of the same age.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - October 17: Leny Yoro of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on October 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sam Mather has been involved in first-team training at United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this could be a smart move for Mather.

He is at the stage now where senior minutes are what any prospective future employers will be looking at, and the academy talents breaking in at United suggest he won’t find that football at Old Trafford.

That’s not to mention that the Super Lig is of a considerable standard, boasting talents like Victor Osimhen and Jhon Duran, so should provide a strong enough challenge to help develop the former United man further.

