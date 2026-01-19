“I was left in the foetal position after taking snus on England duty, but I won’t say which player gave it to me!” Carlton Cole opens up on Three Lions dressing room prank

During his 16-year career, Carlton Cole worked his way up through the England national team youth levels and before making his senior debut in February 2009.
The former Chelsea and West Ham striker would go on to win seven caps over the next 13 months- all of which were from the substitutes bench, a feat unmatched at the time.
During this period, he shared the England dressing room with some big personalities, such as John Terry, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.
Carlton Cole on his England snus experience
Cole has never been shy in telling some of the more amusing stories from the Three Lions training ground, including the time that he was tricked into taking Viagra by Rooney and Jermain Defoe before training.
And it turns out that wasn’t the only amusing story from that period.
“There's another one from my playing days,” Cole told 10Bet. “Some of the lads back then had this thing called snus. They said, “No, trust me, it's good for you.” I didn't even know it was tobacco. I just smelled it, it was minty. So I thought, I’ll have a go.
“I was in one of the rooms with some of the lads. They were all in there playing computer games. They said, “Coley, it can help settle you down.” I was like, oh, is it? I'll have a go. So I put this tea bag under my lip.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“One guy says, hold it there. I said, it's stinging. He goes, no, hold it there, it's just getting into your system, you're going to feel great afterwards.
“This is what I'm like, I try things I shouldn't be doing just because everyone else is doing it. After five minutes I started to feel a little bit… I'm not going to say who gave it to me.
“Then I started to feel a bit light-headed. I was thinking, oh, this is all right. Then I started to feel my stomach go.
“I remember sliding off into the bathroom and going into gripping pain. My stomach was hurting. I was on the tiled floor in a foetal position. All from a snus. The lads were laughing their heads off!
“I’ve never touched snus since (laughs)!”
