Neil McCann named interim manager of Inverness

Inverness have appointed Neil McCann as their interim manager.

The former Dundee boss takes over from his ex-Hearts team-mate John Robertson on a temporary basis.

Robertson was given compassionate leave on Monday following a family bereavement.

His assistant, Scott Kellacher, was already absent after being diagnosed with a serious illness.

The Scottish Championship club wrote on Twitter: “The club is pleased to announce that Neil McCann will take the position of manager of ICTFC while John Robertson is on his compassionate leave.

“A further statement and full interview with Neil will appear on the ICTFC website tomorrow.”

The announcement came after Inverness were held to a 2-2 draw by Alloa on Tuesday evening.