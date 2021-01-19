Nike announces new Mercurial Vapor/Superfly Dragonfly boots – to be worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and Ada Hegerberg

Nike has announced its brand new Mercurial Vapor Superfly boots - inspired by the wings of a dragonfly.

Nike's Mercurial range dates all the way back to 1998, with the original Ronaldo donning silver, yellow and blue versions at the World Cup in France. Over the years, the boots have become synonymous with speed and innovation with the Superfly versions giving a knitted texture to the original designs.

The latest Mercurial boots draw on what Nike describes as "the natural geometry of a dragonfly’s wing as a guide to driving maximum efficiency with minimal weight." Basically, these things make you feel like you're barefoot.

Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite FG – £229.95

Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Elite FG – £219.95

"Evolving from the 2019 Mercurial 360," Nike says, "the boot introduces a new Vaporposite upper that combines a grippy grid mesh with premium lining for ball control at high speeds."

The bright colourway is inspired by a computer motherboard, keeping with the science fiction-style tech that goes into this design. Apparently, the look is designed to pay homage to some of the most iconic Nike Mercurials over the years.

The new Nike Mercurial Vapor/Superfly Dragonfly will be worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ada Hegerberg and will launch to Nike Members on January 25, with full release February 1.

