Bruno Fernandes applauds the Manchester United fans after defeat to Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January 2025.

Manchester United are about to endure a daunting summer.

Man United just finished 15th in the Premier League, and missed out on European football entirely with an abysmal performance in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

It now appears that club captain Bruno Fernandes is set to leave Old Trafford, with a monster bid from Saudi Arabia tempting him away from the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes currently deliberating move to Al-Hilal with family, with huge bid readied for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Across all competitions, Fernandes registered 19 goals and 20 assists, and was one of the only shining lights for Manchester United this season.

Saudi Arabian side are extremely keen to bring him to the Middle East, especially ahead of this summer's Club World Cup where they will face Real Madrid, RB Slazburg and Pachuca.

Bruno Fernandes dictating play for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has said he believes a deal for Fernandes to join Al-Hilal is getting closer and closer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel he said: “Al-Hilal are prepared to pay whatever it takes to Manchester United and whatever it takes to Bruno Fernandes. Al Hilal has been very clear. They want Fernandes.

“They consider Fernandes their top target since Neymar left. They wanted Mohamed Salah. Salah decided to stay [at Liverpool] and now Bruno has been seen internally as the perfect player for Al-Hilal’s project.'

Ben Jacobs, another journalist, who is well connected in Saudi Arabia also suggests a move is edging closer, with Fernandes now deliberating with his family.

Bruno Fernandes was shining light for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Al-Hilal now believe an agreement with Bruno Fernandes is close after a week of positive meetings.

"Fernandes is currently deliberating with his family. A key factor in whether Fernandes agrees will be if the move is also right for his family. It will be more than just a football decision.

Bruno Fernandes playing for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hilal want a final answer by Friday. No formal approach or bid yet to Manchester United, but Hilal’s belief is a sale will be sanctioned if Fernandes asks to leave. Man United still insist they don’t want to sell their captain."

For Manchester United, this would be a devastating blow. Being out of Europe will damage the view of the club from outside, as well as financially, meaning they may find it difficult to bring in players anyway this summer.

Losing their captain and most consistent performer would leave them slightly stranded and in need of direction.

The fee discussed for Fernandes seems to be in and around £100 million, which would benefit the club greatly as they look to ease PSR woes as well as re-invest back into the squad and is something they should consider should an official bid come through.