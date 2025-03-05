Pass the shades – Adidas has released quite possibly the brightest football boot pack ever seen!

Renowned as some of the best football boots on the market, the Adidas Predator 25, F50 and Copa Pure III have all received a visually stunning new paint job as part of what the brand calls the all-new Mystic Victory line-up of boots.

Adidas say their iconic football boots are already worn by some of the best footballers on the planet like Predator players Anthony Gordon, Lois Openda, Serhou Guirassy and Pau Cubarsi, and F50 pace-setters Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Linda Caicedo and Noni Madueke. While Fabian Ruiz and Bernardo Silva will be in the Copa Pure III. No matter what silo, you won't be able to miss any player wearing this Adidas range.

The brand explains that the Mystic Victory range "Provides a strong contrast designed to stand out under natural light and the glare of the floodlights." The Adidas Mystic Victory pack also drops the famous 'Three Stripes' branding in favour of oversized wording to create a visual brand identity that is, "brimming with confidence and flair."

Adidas Predator Elite Mystic Victory: £240 at Adidas The new Adidas Predator Mystic Victory are a far cry from the original game-changing Predator worn by the likes of Beckham, Zidane and Del Piero. These come packed with advanced technology that you'd expect from a modern Predator boot and a stunning animal-print spot design in a nod to the Predator name. Available now in this striking colourway, and Laced and Laceless versions.

Adidas F50+ Mystic Victory: £250 at Adidas The F50+ are designed to be one of the best lightweight football boots available. Engineered for speed, Adidas say they are the pinnacle of its football boot technology. Featuring a Sprintframe 360+ outsole, a Compression Fit Tunnel Tongue and Sprintweb 3D to enhance high-speed dribbling. The Mystic Victory colouring adds to the speedy vibe of the F50+, available now in Laced and Laceless versions.

Adidas Copa Pure III Mystic Victory: £220 at Adidas The Adidas Copa Pure 3 Mystic Victory boots feature bold oversized Copa wording and they are designed for comfort and connection. The form-fitting combination of an Adidas Primeknit laceless collar, padded heel and OrthoLite sockliner keeps you locked in. The Mystic Victory colouring oozes class and are available now in Laced and Laceless versions.

Adidas claims that its latest range of football boots offer a range of improvements tailored to modern footballers, blending innovative features with classic Adidas design. Standout features in the new range include best-in-class technologies that have been upgraded to deal with the demands of the modern game and support goal-scoring, speed and comfort including newly tuned versions of Strikeskin and HybridTouch 2.0.

