Liverpool report: Luis Diaz in talks to leave, following Instagram updates

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool against Girona in the Champions League in December 2024.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is hot property right now.

He is currently ranked at number 6. in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now but has been used across the frontline by Arne Slot this season.

The Reds attack may be the most bloated are of their squad, especially left-wing with him and Cody Gakpo sharing the responsibility a lot this season and an exit seems a growing possibility.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz edging closer to a Liverpool exit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Across all competitions, Diaz scored 17 goals and registered 8 assists for the Reds, finding the net four times in his last six games of the season.

His double at Old Trafford set Liverpool up for a historical season and his song has become somewhat of a cult classic

Luis Diaz has enjoyed a good season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to his form, Barcelona have made him a top priority in the transfer window this summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that 'despite the high overall cost and ongoing issues with registration' Barcelona would be keen to add him to their roster ahead of next season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He suggests that initial talks between Diaz and Barcelona have taken place, and that there is also serious interest from Saudi Arabia.

Diaz and his girlfriend both posted cryptic messages on Instagram following Liverpool's title parade, that could be interpreted as a goodbye, adding to speculation a departure may be imminent.

Luis Díaz looks closer to leaving Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Diaz ended the season as Liverpool's third highest scorer, he did endure a barren spell in the middle of the season where he managed just one goal in 17 games between the start of the year and the start of April. This inconsistency could lead to Liverpool being willing to sanction a move for him should a suitable offer arise.

According to Transfermarkt, Diaz's market value stands at €70 million, which if they were able to sell him for, would represent a profit on the €54 million deal to bring him to the club in 2022.

Liverpool are locked in negotiations for Florian Wirtz, with a club record fee most likely needed to secure his services, any money they can recoup will be seriously considered by Richard Hughes and Co.