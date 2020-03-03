Nikolay Todorov stoppage-time winner sinks Morton

Nikolay Todorov came off the bench to net a stoppage-time winner as Inverness beat Morton 3-2 at home in the Ladbrokes Championship.

The Bulgarian striker headed home after Carl Tremarco had flicked on Aaron Doran’s cross to end Morton’s eight-game unbeaten run.

Jordan White had put Inverness in front in the 18th minute with his 10th goal of the season but Aidan Nesbitt levelled just past the hour from Lewis Strapp’s cross.

Shaun Rooney restored Caley Thistle’s lead six minutes later with a header but Morton hit back for a second time through Reece Lyon with 14 minutes left before Todorov had the final say.