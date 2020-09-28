Preston appeal against Tom Barkhuizen’s red card in Saturday’s defeat to Stoke

Preston have appealed against Tom Barkhuizen’s dismissal in Saturday’s home defeat to Stoke.

Barkhuizen was shown a straight red card by the referee at Deepdale following his first-half challenge on Stoke defender Morgan Fox.

Preston announced on Twitter: “Preston can confirm that the club have appealed Tom Barkhuizen’s red card from Saturday. We will provide a further update as soon as we have one.”

Barkhuizen, playing at wing-back on Saturday, appeared to slip as he went in for his 50-50 challenge with Fox and Stoke went on to take all three points thanks to Lee Gregory’s 39th-minute goal.

Preston boss Alex Neil said after the match that Barkhuizen had been “extremely unfortunate”.

“He’s running towards the ball to try and get there, he tries to slow down realising he’s probably not going to make it and then starts to lose his footing and sort of slides into the tackle,” Neil told the club’s official website.

“I certainly don’t think there was any signal of intent there.”

Preston have failed to win any of their first three Sky Bet Championship games and sit 19th in the table.