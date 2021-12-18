Queen of the South cruise to comfortable win over Ayr

Queen of the South claimed their first Scottish Championship victory in over two months with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ayr.

Euan East gave the home side an early lead as he picked out the bottom corner from the centre of the box following a corner after nine minutes.

The Doonhamers continued to dominate and extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark as former Ayr loanee Innes Cameron headed home from close range following another Lee Connelly corner for his second goal in two games.

Three minutes after the break, Josh Todd – who was on loan at Ayr earlier this year – slotted Ruari Paton’s assist past Honest Men goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to make it 3-0.

Midfielder Cameron Salkeld fired an effort against the crossbar as the visitors looked for a consolation deep into the second half but the Doonhamers held onto their clean sheet.