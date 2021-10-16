Raith seal win over Arbroath to climb into top two

Raith climbed up to second place in the cinch Championship table with a 2-1 home victory against Arbroath.

Dylan Tait scored early on and Ross Matthews doubled the lead just before half-time as Rovers won for the eighth time in 11 matches in all competitions, despite substitute Anton Dowds pulling a goal back for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

Tait collected Aidan Connolly’s pass to score with a low shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area after only three minutes.

First-half chances thereafter were few and far between. James Craigen was off target for Arbroath shortly after the goal and Liam Dick curled an effort wide for the hosts after 20 minutes, before Matthews headed home Brad Spencer’s cross in first-half stoppage time to send Rovers into the break with a two-goal cushion.

The second half was also short of goalmouth action. Michael McKenna went close for Arbroath soon after the restart and Raith forward Dario Zanatta stung the palms of Derek Gaston with a strike from the edge of the box before the hour mark.

Dowds tapped in from close range but it was too little too late for the visitors, who slipped to fifth in the standings.