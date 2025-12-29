'The Boy's A Bit Special' Bundesliga's Dimitar Berbatov regen Can Uzun coming to a league near you

There's something very Dimitar Berbatov about Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Can Uzun - and we can't get enough.

The Türkiye youngster mixes nonchalance, brilliant feet and a high number of shots to create an attacking profile that would fly off the shelves if sold in a footballing department store.

Uzun is an elegant player, shifting the ball from his left foot to his right and vice versa, often in the penalty area or close to it and under intense pressure.

Who is Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun?

Can Uzun in action for Eintracht during the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eintracht have a reputation for honing and developing forward players; they've sold Sebastien Haller, Luka Jovic, Randal Kolo Muani, Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike all for big money in recent years - Uzun is likely the next.

Born in Germany to Turkish parents, Uzun broke through at Nürnberg in the second tier, stepping up to the plate in 2023/24 after the club had parted ways with several of their more senior attacking options the preceding summer.

Can Uzun, pre-match (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is 'The Boy's A Bit Special'? FourFourTwo's long-running 'The Boy's A Bit Special' feature has been going since the magazine's first issue, highlighting the best young players in the United Kingdom and abroad. As of September 2025, we've given it a revamp. Our youth football expert Joe Donnohue will be profiling four teenagers each month, explaining why they're, well, a bit special.

In his first and only full campaign for the club, Uzun notched 19 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions, so understandably the Bundesliga's foremost striker factory came calling.

Uzun isn't a centre-forward, even though his strike-rate suggests he is. He plays slightly deeper, more as a supporting forward or No.10. One might assume because of his goals output, the creative side of his game suffers but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Uzun thrives on having runners around him, loves threading through balls into space and is a really effective link player between an opponent's defensive and midfield lines.

He doesn't seem overawed when put under pressure, or by anything for that matter - there is a calmness and composure to Uzun's game when he's on the ball, which translates directly to his finishing. The Eintracht man strokes the ball into the net, almost as if he's passing it beyond the goalkeeper.

This season, he eclipsed last year's goal tally by September, doing so in 25 fewer matches. But that's par for the course for a player who scored 27 times in 24 outings for Nürnberg's Under-17s and hit 20 goals in 19 appearances with the Under-19s.