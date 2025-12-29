'The Boy's A Bit Special' Ajax teenager with shades of Liverpool star already in World Cup reckoning
Ajax are renowned for producing talent through their world-renowned De Toekomst academy but for this versatile midfielder, Amsterdam is merely a finishing school
You'd be wrong to assume a 17-year-old, left-footed defensive midfielder starting regularly for Ajax is yet another product of their world-famous academy.
That said, the club's reputation for developing talent is the main reason Belgian teenager Jorthy Mokio signed for the Amsterdammers on a free transfer last summer.
The youngster is versatile, first and foremost, capable of playing at left-back, central midfield, defensive midfield and centre-back. Ajax managers Francesco Farioli and Johnny Heitinga had no qualms deploying him in various roles, primarily because he's a sweeper-upper.
Who is Jorthy Mokio?
Mokio wins possession when games are stretched and puts his team back in control.
If there's danger, he'll attempt to snuff it out, get a handle on things and drive with the ball at his feet.
FourFourTwo's long-running 'The Boy's A Bit Special' feature has been going since the magazine's first issue, highlighting the best young players in the United Kingdom and abroad.
As of September 2025, we've given it a revamp. Our youth football expert Joe Donnohue will be profiling four teenagers each month, explaining why they're, well, a bit special.
Detractors may suggest his barreling style needs polishing, and that is valid, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to protect the ball, shrugging off opposition challenges and standing firm before releasing possession.
Mokio's journey, albeit a brief one so far, saw him emerge at Belgian club KAA Gent, prior to his Ajax move.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In February this year, Mokio scored a first senior goal on his full debut in European competition and a month later debuted for Belgium's national team, which puts him in the reckoning for the Red Devils' squad at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Ajax is arguably the finest finishing school in Europe for Mokio to be at right now - the club have pedigree when it comes to trusting in youth and providing opportunities that clubs in more established or competitive leagues simply do not.
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch can attest to that and there are definitely similarities between his breakthrough in Amsterdam and Mokio's currently.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.