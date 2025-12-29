'The Boy's A Bit Special' Ajax teenager with shades of Liverpool star already in World Cup reckoning

You'd be wrong to assume a 17-year-old, left-footed defensive midfielder starting regularly for Ajax is yet another product of their world-famous academy.

That said, the club's reputation for developing talent is the main reason Belgian teenager Jorthy Mokio signed for the Amsterdammers on a free transfer last summer.

The youngster is versatile, first and foremost, capable of playing at left-back, central midfield, defensive midfield and centre-back. Ajax managers Francesco Farioli and Johnny Heitinga had no qualms deploying him in various roles, primarily because he's a sweeper-upper.

Who is Jorthy Mokio?

Mokio came off the bench to score in 'De Klassieker' against arch-rivals Feyenoord in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mokio wins possession when games are stretched and puts his team back in control.

If there's danger, he'll attempt to snuff it out, get a handle on things and drive with the ball at his feet.

Mokio then scored a brace in Ajax's next game versus Excelsior (Image credit: Getty Images)

Detractors may suggest his barreling style needs polishing, and that is valid, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to protect the ball, shrugging off opposition challenges and standing firm before releasing possession.

Mokio's journey, albeit a brief one so far, saw him emerge at Belgian club KAA Gent, prior to his Ajax move.

In February this year, Mokio scored a first senior goal on his full debut in European competition and a month later debuted for Belgium's national team, which puts him in the reckoning for the Red Devils' squad at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Ajax is arguably the finest finishing school in Europe for Mokio to be at right now - the club have pedigree when it comes to trusting in youth and providing opportunities that clubs in more established or competitive leagues simply do not.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch can attest to that and there are definitely similarities between his breakthrough in Amsterdam and Mokio's currently.