Real Madrid transfer news: Blancos eye Celtic, Man City and Chelsea stars in striker search

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new striker this month and are reportedly looking at Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic.

Luka Jovic departed the Spanish capital this week to re-join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season, leaving Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane with limited options up front.

A report in AS says that the club’s long-term objective is to bring Borussia Dortmund and PSG stars Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu in 2022, but before then they need more cover in attack.

Aguero fits the bill, as he is out of contract in the summer and has previous La Liga experience with Atletico Madrid.

But his high wages and competition from PSG could prove to be an obstacle.

Giroud is also in the final six months of his deal and is expected to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, but Madrid may be able to persuade the Londoners to sell this month.

Edouard is listed among the younger options being looked at, as the 22-year-old has a deal until 2022 in Glasgow and a valuation of around €15 million, while he's represented by Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett.

Other youthful options are Ajax’s 20-year-old striker Lassina Traore and AZ Alkmaar teenager Mayron Boadu.

Former Madrid striker Raul de Tomas, now at Espanyol, would be a cheaper option, while Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is also under consideration after being frozen out by the Serie A club this season.

The Poland international is desperate to make a move this month in order to get game time ahead of the European Championships, and Napoli want €10m for his signature.

