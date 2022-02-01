Ross Callachan earns point as Ross County and Aberdeen play out Premiership draw

Ross County and Aberdeen cancelled each other out as they had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw in Dingwall.

Just minutes into the second half, Aberdeen took the lead through Jonny Hayes but, after Ross Callachan equalised with a volley 53 minutes in, neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled.

Both sides made three changes to their starting line-ups and that potentially impacted the rhythm of the game early on as each team struggled for fluency and potency going forward.

While Ross County’s match against Rangers last weekend saw six goals being scored, the first half in Dingwall this time around was the polar opposite.

After an early save from Ross Laidlaw to deny Lewis Ferguson from heading in at a Calvin Ramsay corner, the Dons were reduced to efforts from long range that did not trouble the County goalkeeper, while the hosts barely ever had Joe Lewis worried at the opposite end.

It felt like it may take a goal to properly spark the game into life and Aberdeen were the ones who got it, three minutes into the second half.

Scott Brown released Hayes into space on the left flank and – with very little support up the pitch alongside him – he elected to go it alone, finding the inside of the post and then the net to give Aberdeen the advantage.

It was very nearly two just afterwards as Vicente Besuijen forced Laidlaw into a full-stretch save, but the visiting lead did not last long.

Regan Charles-Cook tried to cut the ball inside and shoot with his right foot, but when that effort was blocked, the ball sat up nicely for Callachan to volley an equaliser into the bottom corner five minutes after the opener.

From there the game fell back into the pattern of the first half, with Laidlaw certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers, but both sides struggling to find a breakthrough.

Ross County substitute Harry Paton did test out Lewis’ handling when he impressively controlled Connor Randall’s cross.

There was be no late drama though, with an extremely-wayward effort from Christian Ramirez an apt summary of the quality of finishing on display at the Global Energy Stadium.

The result did no favours for either side in terms of the league table, with both clubs’ positions unchanged at the close of play with the hosts still 10th as the Dons remained sixth.