Rugby prop Ellis Genge hails Gareth Southgate’s ‘new generation’ man management

England rugby star Ellis Genge has hailed Gareth Southgate’s “new generation” man management that allows individual personalities to shine on the biggest stage.

Leicester and England prop Genge paid tribute to England boss Southgate’s open managerial style, that has helped the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford change public perceptions on their personas.

England will take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday for the Euro 2020 title in their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Southgate’s managerial stance has been a breath of fresh air and Genge believes England rugby boss Eddie Jones has had a similar impact.

“What you’re seeing is the new generation player-manager relationships, where you can actually be yourself as opposed to having to fit in,” said Genge.

“Especially speaking from a British or English standpoint, where you don’t actually have to fit in and be a robot in the media, you can express yourself and people receive it well.

“Definitely, in the past, we’ve been guilty of hiding people’s emotions or feelings or their true personalities.

“But Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate are probably prime examples of managers who can get the best out of players off the pitch, which reflects on their performances on the pitch.”

Raheem Sterling (pictured) has been among those to benefit from Gareth Southgate’s savvy management style (Mike Egerton/PA)

Candid speaker Genge hailed Sterling and Rashford for their work off the field that has set them out as major role models in Britain.

“Sterling and Rashford and all those boys have been scrutinised for years and it has maybe taken for them to have good performances to highlight any of the good stuff they’ve been doing, certainly in the past year or over lockdown,” said Genge.

“But I’m over the moon with the way England are playing, it’s inspiring.

“Obviously we’re not in a tournament but I’m delighted for them, I think they’re great people, good role models for kids in this country and they’ve finally got the attention and credibility they deserve.”