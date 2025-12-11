Real Madrid nemesis Pep Guardiola extends unique Santiago Bernabeu record with Manchester City

Like a midnight nightmare, the Catalan coach always appears in the Bernabéu at the most inconvenient times.

Even without being the complete, dominant team of past seasons, Manchester City put Xabi Alonso on the ropes — his future hanging by an increasingly thin thread.

Pep deepened the crisis of his former protégé, whose position is under such scrutiny that he may be experiencing his final weeks as Real Madrid manager.

Pep Guardiola: 'Every win vs. Real Madrid is different'

Real Madrid were defeated by Pep's Man City on home turf (Image credit: Getty Images)

City were not flawless, nor particularly joyful in their approach — more sober than beautiful. Although Rodrygo put Real Madrid ahead with his first goal in more than nine months, the Manchester side recovered quickly from their rival’s electric start — an inconsistent Madrid that could not stay afloat once City created their first real chances.

Nico O’Reilly struck from a corner and Erling Haaland completed the comeback before half-time. Two chances. Two goals. Maximum efficiency.

Xabi Alonso's days at Santiago Bernabeu may already be numbered (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola has walked into this stadium too many times to lose his composure, even if the passing years don’t soften old rivalries.

From his frustration over some refereeing decisions in the first half to a masterclass of touchline instructions aimed at helping his players withstand Real Madrid’s pressure, matches are also played in the technical area.

Pep enjoys himself at the Bernabéu as much as he did early in his career, every time he gets to leave his mark here.

Jeremy Doku delivered a sublime performance on Europe’s grandest stage, unpredictable every time he took the ball at his feet. He was a constant spark, a headache for a completely overwhelmed Fede Valverde. In his bursts, runs and dribbles lay the secret behind a City victory that, however, did not come without suffering — because at the Bernabéu, there is always suffering, even against a Madrid in crisis.

Xabi Alonso may be counting his final days as Real Madrid manager, but if he ends up losing his job, it won’t be because of his Champions League performance, but rather the disorder and indifference shown until the night they faced City.

The coach from Tolosa followed Guardiola’s advice: he died with his ideas. Gonzalo Garcia came off for Arda Guler, he backed Rodrygo, and ended up turning to the outcast Endrick. The Bernabéu invoked a miracle. This time, it didn’t arrive.

Kylian Mbappé, injured, didn’t even make it to warm-up. The Frenchman’s absence was felt in a match that offered enough clear chances for a sharper Real Madrid to have taken more.

But City held on and secured three golden points that leave them virtually qualified for the Champions League Round of 16. Step by step, Pep is recovering the hallmarks of a renewed, revitalised team — one that once again believes it can intimidate Europe.

With seven to his name, Guardiola is the coach with the most wins at the Bernabéu as a visiting manager.

“They don’t all feel the same," he said. "The first ones were special — especially the first, that 2–6 with Barça,” he admitted after the match, with a hint of caution — aware that triumphing in Spain’s capital is never easy, yet convinced that to reach the final stages of the Champions League, City have 'much improving to do'.