Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Mo Salah's comments have 'affected people' at the club

Liverpool's Premier League title defence has been one plagued by inconsistent form, questions over Arne Slot's managerial suitability and now the future of star player Mo Salah.

What many predicted to be a campaign of consolidation after last season's Premier League triumph and a summer of significant expenditure, it really hasn't panned out that way.

Liverpool are hoping to salvage their 2025/26 during the second half of the season by at least securing Champions League football, which at present is far from guaranteed.

Florian Wirtz is yet to hit top gear at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot has come under increasing scrutiny for the team's inconsistency and apparent inability to get the best out of summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

Dominik Szoboszlai aside, Liverpool's team as a whole has not functioned in the way fans would have hoped, and that includes Salah who has started on the bench in each of the Reds' last three Premier League fixtures.

Following the team's 3-3 draw against Leeds United last weekend, the Egyptian spoke out against Slot and the club, alleging that he had been scapegoated for the team's poor run and 'thrown under the bus'.

While Liverpool insist the 33-year-old's omission from the Champions League squad in midweek was not a punishment, the club are at a crossroads when it comes to the player's future.

With the opening of the January transfer window only three weeks away, an imminent departure for the Africa Cup of Nations and Saudi Arabian clubs supposedly interested in offering the Liverpool star an Anfield get-out, there is a real feeling that Salah may have played his final game for the club.

Speaking to Gabriel Clarke ahead of Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, which was shown exclusively on Prime Video, Slot was asked about Salah's comments, admitting that people at the club were 'affected' as a result.

"I’m not sure he means me," Slot said, when questioned on whether he feels targeted by Salah's 'someone wants me out of the club' jibe. "The only player that can answer that question is Mo. We have had several conversations but not one since his comments.

Mo Salah in Liverpool training (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don’t think it’s fair for me to comment on everything he says. I’m here to represent Liverpool ahead of our game against Inter Milan, and every bit of my attention goes to this game.

"It’s affected many people at the club and that’s something that these people don’t deserve. Conceding the 3-3 in the last minute [against Leeds] was hard enough to take, and I can see people struggling with the situation which is difficult."

Liverpool scored an 88th minute penalty in their next game, away at Inter Milan, to clinch a fourth Champions League victory of the campaign and will almost certainly progress to the knockout rounds in the New Year.

The team's festive fixture list affords Slot and his players three home games across four matches, against Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds, as well as a visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.